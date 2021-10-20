Notice to Creditors: Estate of Anne Conlin 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
State Of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Case No.: 21-Pr-04760
In RE Estate Of: Anne S. Conlin
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the Creditors of: Anne Conlin
Late of: Burlington, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 10/13/21
Signed: /s/ Edward Staiton
Edward Straiton c/o Daniel Mullen, Esq.
Sheehey Furlong & Behm P.C.
30 Main Street, PO Box 66
Burlington, VT 05401-0066
dmullen@sheeheyvt.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 10/20/2021
Address of Probate Court:
Vermont Superior Court
Chittenden Probate Division
PO Box 511
Burlington, VT 05401
find, follow, fan us: