January 12, 2022 Legal Notices » General Notices

Order And Notice Of Hearing: In Re Estate Of Allston Bleau 

STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION CHITTENDEN UNIT CASE NO. 21-PR-06267


In re ESTATE OF ALLSTON BLEAU

ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION

To all interested persons:

WHEREAS, the following petition has been made to the Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Probate Division:

Petition to Open Decedent's Estate In Re the Estate of Allston Bleau, Late of Burlington, Vermont

Curtis W. Cline, Petitioner

c/o Richard W. Kozlowski, Esq. Lisman Leckerling, P.C.

P.O. Box 728

Burlington, VT 05402

(802) 864-5756

WHEREAS, the Court has assigned the 11th day of February 2022, at the Probate Office in Burlington, Vermont, at 1:00 o'clock in the afternoon, to hear and decide upon said petition, and ordered that notice thereof be given by publishing this notice once in either Seven Days or Burlington Free Press within 21 days of this order being issued. Please file a tear sheet proving publication has occurred within 7 days of hearing date.

THEREFORE, you are hereby notified to appear before said Court, at the time and place assigned, to make objections, if you have cause. This is the first action in this proceeding. If you wish to receive notice of future events in this matter you must formally enter your appearance with the Court Petitioner will be required to prove, by testimony of at least one witness, that the alleged will offered for probate is authentic.·

Electronically signed pursuant to V.R.E.F. 9(d)

12/16/2021 2:49:03 PM

/s/ Gregory J. Glennon

Judge

