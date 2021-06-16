 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Grant Gundlach | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 16, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Grant Gundlach 

STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION Chittenden Unit Docket: 21-PR-00761


In re ESTATE OF Grant Gundlach

Late of Burlington, Vermont

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To The Creditors Of: Grant Gundlach late of Burlington, Vermont

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to us at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim will be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: __June 8, 2021

Signed /s/ Bruce Quay

Bruce Quay, Administrator

Address: c/o Little & Cicchetti, P.C.

P.O. Box 907, Burlington, VT 05402-0907

Telephone: 802-862-6511

Email: ben.luna@lclawvt.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: June 16, 2021

Address of Court: Chittenden Unit Probate Court

175 Main Street

