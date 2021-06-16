Notice to Creditors: Estate of Grant Gundlach 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE OF Grant Gundlach
Late of Burlington, Vermont
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To The Creditors Of: Grant Gundlach late of Burlington, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to us at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim will be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: __June 8, 2021
Signed /s/ Bruce Quay
Bruce Quay, Administrator
Address: c/o Little & Cicchetti, P.C.
P.O. Box 907, Burlington, VT 05402-0907
Telephone: 802-862-6511
Email: ben.luna@lclawvt.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: June 16, 2021
Address of Court: Chittenden Unit Probate Court
175 Main Street
find, follow, fan us: