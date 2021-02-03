Notice to Creditors: Estate of Darryl L. Hayden 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Darryl L. Hayden
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the Creditors of Darryl L. Hayden, late of Hinesburg, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 1/28/2021
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Bradley Lee Hayden
Executor/Administrator: Bradley Lee Hayden, Executor
Kevin T. Brennan, Esq.
PO Box 8
Monkton, VT 05469
802-453-8400
Shelley@bpd.legal
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: February 3, 2021
Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Probate Division
PO Box 511
Burlington, VT 05402
