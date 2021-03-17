Notice to Creditors: Estate of William E. Davison 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of WILLIAM E. DAVISON
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the Creditors of William E. Davison, late of Burlington, Vermont:
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: March 9, 2021
Signed: /s/ Kathleen M. Schneider
Executor/Administrator: Kathleen M. Schneider
55 Claire Pointe Road
Burlington, VT 05403
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: March 17, 2021
Chittenden Unit, Probate Court
175 Main Street
P.O. Box 511
Burlington, VT 05402
find, follow, fan us: