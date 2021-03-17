 Notice to Creditors: Estate of William E. Davison | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 17, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of William E. Davison 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit, Docket No.: 20-PR-01125


In re ESTATE of WILLIAM E. DAVISON

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the Creditors of William E. Davison, late of Burlington, Vermont:

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: March 9, 2021

Signed: /s/ Kathleen M. Schneider

Executor/Administrator: Kathleen M. Schneider

55 Claire Pointe Road

Burlington, VT 05403

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: March 17, 2021

Chittenden Unit, Probate Court

175 Main Street

P.O. Box 511

Burlington, VT 05402

