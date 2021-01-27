 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Stuart Seidel | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

January 27, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Stuart Seidel 

STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION CHITTENDEN UNIT DOCKET NO. 20-PR-01347


In RE: Estate of: Stuart Seidel

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the Creditors of the Estate of Stuart Seidel Late of Winooski, Vermont:

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented as described above within the four (4) month period.

DATED: January 25, 2021

/s/ Jennifer E. Faillace, Esq. for Executor Robert A. Seidel
Address: Getzinger & Faillace, PLLC P.O. Box 515, Waitsfield, VT 05673
Telephone: (802) 496-6763
faillace@gmavt.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: January 27, 2021

Name and Address of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court Chittenden Unit,
Probate Division
Physical Address: 175 Main Street
Burlington, Vt 05402
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 511
Burlington, Vt 05402

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation