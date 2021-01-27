Notice to Creditors: Estate of Stuart Seidel 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In RE: Estate of: Stuart Seidel
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the Creditors of the Estate of Stuart Seidel Late of Winooski, Vermont:
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented as described above within the four (4) month period.
DATED: January 25, 2021
/s/ Jennifer E. Faillace, Esq. for Executor Robert A. Seidel
Address: Getzinger & Faillace, PLLC P.O. Box 515, Waitsfield, VT 05673
Telephone: (802) 496-6763
faillace@gmavt.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: January 27, 2021
Name and Address of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court Chittenden Unit,
Probate Division
Physical Address: 175 Main Street
Burlington, Vt 05402
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 511
Burlington, Vt 05402
