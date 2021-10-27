 State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 20-PR-01659 | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

October 27, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 20-PR-01659 

In re ESTATE of Eleanor Bensen

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Eleanor Bensen, late of South Burlington.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: 10/27/21

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Clark H. Bensen

Executor/Administrator: c/o Paul R. Morwood, 333 Dorset St., South Burlington, VT 05403

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: October 27, 2021

Name of Probate Court: Chittenden Probate Unit

Address of Probate Court: PO Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402

