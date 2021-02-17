 Notice to Creditors: Charles J. Goodnight | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 17, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Charles J. Goodnight 

STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION CHITTENDEN UNIT Docket No. 20-PR-02014


In re ESTATE of Charles J. Goodnight

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of Charles J. Goodnight, late of Burlington, Vermont:

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented as described within the four (4) month period.

Dated: 2 February 2021

/s/ David A. Bochnowski

Executor/Administrator: David A. Bochnowski
10203 Cherrywood Lane
Munster, IN 46321

Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 2/17/21

Chittenden Unit, Probate Court
175 Main Street
P.O. Box 511
Burlington, VT 05402

