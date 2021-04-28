 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Rodney Swett | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 28, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Rodney Swett 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit, Docket No.: 20-PR-02020


In re ESTATE of Rodney Swett

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of Rodney Swett, late of Shaftsbury.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented as described within the four (4) month period.

Dated: 4/21/21

Signed: /s/ Christina Paterson

Fiduciary/Administrator: Christina Paterson

340 Blohm St. 3.

West Haven, C.T. 06516

203-707-0352

chrissypaterson@icloud.com

Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Unit

Address of Probate Court: 207 South St., Bennington, Vermont 05201

