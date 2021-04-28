Notice to Creditors: Estate of Rodney Swett 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Rodney Swett
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of Rodney Swett, late of Shaftsbury.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented as described within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 4/21/21
Signed: /s/ Christina Paterson
Fiduciary/Administrator: Christina Paterson
340 Blohm St. 3.
West Haven, C.T. 06516
203-707-0352
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Unit
Address of Probate Court: 207 South St., Bennington, Vermont 05201
