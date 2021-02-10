Notice to Creditors: Peter F. Weir 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of PETER F. WEIR
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the Creditors of PETER F. WEIR, late of Shelburne.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: February 4, 2021
Signed: /s/ Launa L. Slater, Jarrett & Luitjens, PLC
Executor/Administrator: Elizabeth Weir
Launa L. Slater, Jarrett & Luitjens, PLC
1795 Williston Rd., Suite 125
South Burlington, VT 05403
(802) 864-5951
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: February 10, 2021
Chittenden Probate Court
P.O. Box 511
Burlington, VT 05402-0511
