Notice to Creditors: Estate of Brian McNeil 

STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION CHITTENDEN UNIT Docket No.: 20-PR-02098
In re ESTATE of Brian McNeil
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the Creditors of Brian McNeil, late of Colchester.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ William McNeil
Dinse PC
209 Battery Street
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 864-5751
mlangan@dinse.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 1/13/21 and 1/20/21
Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Probate Division
P.O. Box 511
Burlington, VT 05402
