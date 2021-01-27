 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Brian McNeil | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

January 27, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Brian McNeil 

STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION CHITTENDEN UNIT Docket No.: 20-PR-02098

In re ESTATE of Brian McNeil

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the Creditors of Brian McNeil, late of Colchester.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ William McNeil

Dinse PC
209 Battery Street
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 864-5751
mlangan@dinse.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: 1/13/21 and 1/20/21

Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Probate Division
P.O. Box 511
Burlington, VT 05402

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation