Notice to Creditors: Kelly A. Wilson 

In re ESTATE of Kelly A. Wilson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the Creditors of Kelly A. Wilson, late of Burlington, VT.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: February 9, 2021
Signed: /s/ Corey F. Wood
Executor/Administrator: Michael Wilson Corey F. Wood
34 Pearl Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 879-6034
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: February 17, 2021
Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Division
175 Main Street
Burlington, VT 05401
