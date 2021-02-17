 Notice to Creditors: Celeste Truskolawski | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

February 17, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Celeste Truskolawski 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-00264


In re ESTATE of: Celeste Truskolawski

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the Creditors of: Celeste Truskolawski late of Essex Junction, Vermont.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: February 10, 2021

Signature of Fiduciary: Thomas Truskolawski

Executor/Administrator Thomas Truskolawski, c/o Corey F. Wood, Esq.
PO Box 174
Essex Junction, VT 05453-0174
802-879-6304
cwood@bpflegal.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: February 17, 2021

Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit, Probate Division
175 Main St.
Burlington, VT 05401

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation