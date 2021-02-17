Notice to Creditors: Celeste Truskolawski 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of: Celeste Truskolawski
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the Creditors of: Celeste Truskolawski late of Essex Junction, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: February 10, 2021
Signature of Fiduciary: Thomas Truskolawski
Executor/Administrator Thomas Truskolawski, c/o Corey F. Wood, Esq.
PO Box 174
Essex Junction, VT 05453-0174
802-879-6304
cwood@bpflegal.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: February 17, 2021
Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit, Probate Division
175 Main St.
Burlington, VT 05401
