 State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-00410 | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

February 24, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-00410 

In re ESTATE of Morey N. Melnick

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the Creditors of Morey N. Melnick, late of South Burlington.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: February 19, 2021

Fiduciary: /s/ Launa L. Slater

Executor/Administrator: Richard Melnick, Launa L. Slater, Jarrett & Luitjens, PLC

1795 Williston Rd., Suite 125

South Burlington, VT 05403

(802) 864-5951

launa@vtelaw.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: February 24, 2021

Chittenden County Probate Court

P.O. Box 511

Burlington, VT 05402-0511

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation