State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-00410 

In re ESTATE of Morey N. Melnick
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the Creditors of Morey N. Melnick, late of South Burlington.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: February 19, 2021
Fiduciary: /s/ Launa L. Slater
Executor/Administrator: Richard Melnick, Launa L. Slater, Jarrett & Luitjens, PLC
1795 Williston Rd., Suite 125
South Burlington, VT 05403
(802) 864-5951
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: February 24, 2021
Chittenden County Probate Court
P.O. Box 511
Burlington, VT 05402-0511
