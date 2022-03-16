Notice to Creditors: Estate of Kathleen E. Lord 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Kathleen E. Lord
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Kathleen E. Lord, late of Colchester, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 3/9/22
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Edwin Lord
Executor/Administrator: Edwin Lord Corey F Wood, Esq., Bergeron, Paradis & Fitzpatrick, PO BOX 174 Essex Junction, VT 05453, 802-879-6304
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: March 16th 2022
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main St, Burlington VT 05401
find, follow, fan us: