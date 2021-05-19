 Notice to Creditors: Estate of William V. Mallow | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 19, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of William V. Mallow 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-00524


In re ESTATE of William V. Mallow

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: William V. Mallow late of Burlington.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: May 13, 2021

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Launa L. Slater

Executor/Adminstrator: Annette Palmer

c/o Launa L. Slater, Jarrett & Luitjens, PLC

1795 Williston Rd., Suite 125

South Burlington, VT 05403

802-864-5951

launa@vtelaw.com


Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: 05/19/21

Name of Probate Court: Chittenden Probate Court

Address of Probate Court: PO Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402-0511

