Notice to Creditors: Estate of Bruce M. Bergman 

In re ESTATE of Bruce M. Bergman
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the Creditors of Bruce M. Bergman, late of Burlington, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: Friday, March 19, 2021
Signed: /s/ Alexander Sowa
Executor/Administrator: Alexander Sowa
Dinse PC, 209 Battery Street
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 864-5751
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: March 24, 2021
Vermont Superior Court Chittenden Unit
175 Main St.
Burlington, VT 05401
