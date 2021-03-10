Notice to Creditors: Estate of Betty J. DeRobertis 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Betty J. DeRobertis
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the Creditors of Betty J. DeRobertis, late of Colchester, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Signed: /s/ Judith Provost
Judith Provost
619 Williams Road
Colchester, Vermont 05446
(802) 735-3090
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: March 10, 2021
Superior Court, Chittenden District
Probate Division
P.O. Box 511
Burlington, VT 05402-0511
find, follow, fan us: