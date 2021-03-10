 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Betty J. DeRobertis | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 10, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Betty J. DeRobertis 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit, Docket No.: 21-PR-00590


In re ESTATE of Betty J. DeRobertis

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the Creditors of Betty J. DeRobertis, late of Colchester, Vermont.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Signed: /s/ Judith Provost

Judith Provost

619 Williams Road

Colchester, Vermont 05446

(802) 735-3090

jude_provost@yahoo.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: March 10, 2021

Superior Court, Chittenden District

Probate Division

P.O. Box 511

Burlington, VT 05402-0511

