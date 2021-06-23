 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Frederick H. Gundlach | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

June 23, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Frederick H. Gundlach 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-00760


In re ESTATE of Frederick H. Gundlach

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Frederick H. Gundlach , late of Burlington, Vermont.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: June 18, 2021

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Paul R. Morwood

Executor/Adminstrator: Paul R. Morwood

333 Dorset St.

South Burlington, VT 05403

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: June 23, 2021

Name of Probate Court: Chittenden County Probate Court

Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation