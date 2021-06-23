Notice to Creditors: Estate of Frederick H. Gundlach 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Frederick H. Gundlach
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Frederick H. Gundlach , late of Burlington, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: June 18, 2021
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Paul R. Morwood
Executor/Adminstrator: Paul R. Morwood
333 Dorset St.
South Burlington, VT 05403
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: June 23, 2021
Name of Probate Court: Chittenden County Probate Court
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401
