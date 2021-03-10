 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Francois E. Bourgeois | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 10, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Francois E. Bourgeois 

STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION CHITTENDEN UNIT DOCKET NO. 21-PR-00860

IN RE THE ESTATE OF FRANCOIS E. BOURGEOIS

LATE OF BURLINGTON, VERMONT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of the Estate of Francois E. Bourgeois, late of Burlington, Vermont.

People's United Bank, N.A. has been appointed as Executor to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be forever barred if it is not presented as described above within the four (4) month period.

Date: March 9, 2021

Signed: /s/ John H. Draper, IV

Print Name: John H. Draper, IV, Esq.

Attorney for People's United Bank, N.A.

Executor of the Estate of Francois E. Bourgeois

Address: Paul Frank + Collins P.C.

One Church Street, P.O. Box 1307

Burlington, VT 05402-1307

Telephone: (802) 658-2311

Name of Publication: Seven Days

P.O. Box 1164

Burlington, VT 05402-1164

Publication Date: March 10, 2021

Address of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court

Probate Division, Chittenden Unit

175 Main Street, P.O. Box 511

Burlington, VT 05402

