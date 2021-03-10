Notice to Creditors: Estate of Francois E. Bourgeois 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
LATE OF BURLINGTON, VERMONT
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of the Estate of Francois E. Bourgeois, late of Burlington, Vermont.
People's United Bank, N.A. has been appointed as Executor to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be forever barred if it is not presented as described above within the four (4) month period.
Date: March 9, 2021
Signed: /s/ John H. Draper, IV
Print Name: John H. Draper, IV, Esq.
Attorney for People's United Bank, N.A.
Executor of the Estate of Francois E. Bourgeois
Address: Paul Frank + Collins P.C.
One Church Street, P.O. Box 1307
Burlington, VT 05402-1307
Telephone: (802) 658-2311
Name of Publication: Seven Days
P.O. Box 1164
Burlington, VT 05402-1164
Publication Date: March 10, 2021
Address of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court
Probate Division, Chittenden Unit
175 Main Street, P.O. Box 511
Burlington, VT 05402
find, follow, fan us: