May 12, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Carol A. Sehlinger 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-01038


In re ESTATE of Carol A. Sehlinger

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Carol A. Sehlinger late of South Burlington.

I have been appointed administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: May 6, 2021

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Launa L. Slater

Executor/Adminstrator: Sara Teller

c/o Launa L. Slater, Jarrett & Luitjens, PLC

1795 Williston Rd., Suite 125

South Burlington, VT 05403

802-864-5951

launa@vtelaw.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: 05/12/21

Name of Probate Court: Chittenden Probate Court

Address of Probate Court: PO Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402-0511

