April 07, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Arthur Ross Shelmandine, IV 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit, Docket No.: 21-PR-01405


In re ESTATE of Arthur Ross Shelmandine, IV

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the Creditors of Arthur Ross Shelmandine, IV, late of Jericho.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: March 30, 2021

Signed: /s/ Launa L. Slater

Executor/Administrator: Laurel Shelmandine

c/o Launa L. Slater,

Jarrett & Luitjens,

PLC 1795 Williston Rd., Suite 125

South Burlington, VT 05403

(802) 864-5951

launa@vtelaw.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: April 7, 2021

Name of Probate Court: Chittenden Probate Court

Address of Probate Court: P.O. Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402-0511

