August 18, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-01546 

In re: ESTATE of Elizabeth Anne Johnson Amaden

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the Creditors of: Elizabeth Anne Johnson Amaden, late of Essex Junction, Vermont

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

[PUBLISH DATE]

Josie Reed, c/o Claudia I. Pringles, Esq.

32 Main St. #370

Montpelier, VT 05602

802-223-0600

cpringles@pringleslaw.com

7 Days

August 18, 2021

Vermont Superior Court-

Chittenden Unit (Probate Div.)

175 Main St.

Burlington, VT 05401

