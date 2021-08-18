STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-01546 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re: ESTATE of Elizabeth Anne Johnson Amaden
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the Creditors of: Elizabeth Anne Johnson Amaden, late of Essex Junction, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
[PUBLISH DATE]
Josie Reed, c/o Claudia I. Pringles, Esq.
32 Main St. #370
Montpelier, VT 05602
802-223-0600
7 Days
August 18, 2021
Vermont Superior Court-
Chittenden Unit (Probate Div.)
175 Main St.
Burlington, VT 05401
