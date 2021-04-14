Notice to Creditors: Estate of Timothy Milne 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Timothy Milne
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of Timothy Milne, late of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented as described within the four (4) month period.
Dated: April 12, 2021
Signed: /s/ Robert Milne
Executor/Administrator: Robert Milne; c/o Corey F. Wood, Esq.
34 Pearl Street
Essex Jct, VT 05452
802-879-6304
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: April 14, 2021
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit, Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401
