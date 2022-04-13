Notice to Creditors: Estate of Carol Mott 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Carol Mott
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Carol Mott, late of Milton, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: April 8, 2022
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Bonnie J. Quaile, Executor
Executor/Administrator: Bonnie J. Quaile, 45 Lake Road, Milton, Vermont 802-370-8337
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: April 13, 2022
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street - P.O. Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402-0511
find, follow, fan us: