Notice to Creditors: Estate of David Garcia 

In re ESTATE of Davin Garcia
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: David Garcia late of Essex Junction.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: May 12, 2021
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Launa L. Slater
Executor/Adminstrator: Dylan Garcia
c/o Launa L. Slater, Jarrett & Luitjens, PLC
1795 Williston Rd., Suite 125
South Burlington, VT 05403
802-864-5951
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 05/19/21
Name of Probate Court: Chittenden Probate Court
Address of Probate Court: PO Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402-0511
