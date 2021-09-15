Notice to Creditors: Margaret Patricia Chant 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Margaret Patricia Chant
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of Margaret Patricia Chant late of Burlington, Vt.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Date: September 10, 2021
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Joshua Chant
Executor/Administrator: Joshua Chant, 105 Staniford Road, Burlington, VT 05408 802-865-5285 josh.chant@champlainhousingtrust.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: September 15, 2021
Name of Probate Court:
SUPERIOR COURT OF VERMONT, PROBATE DIVISION, CHITTENDEN UNIT
Address of Probate Court: P.O. Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402
