Notice to Creditors: Estate of Florence C. Paris 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Florence C. Paris
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Florence C. Paris, late of Shelburne, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: June 9, 2021
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Donald Messier
Executor/Adminstrator: Donald Messier
10 Beech Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-272-4339
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: June 16, 2021
find, follow, fan us: