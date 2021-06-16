 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Florence C. Paris | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 16, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Florence C. Paris 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-02399


In re ESTATE of Florence C. Paris

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Florence C. Paris, late of Shelburne, Vermont.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: June 9, 2021

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Donald Messier

Executor/Adminstrator: Donald Messier

10 Beech Street

Essex Junction, VT 05452

802-272-4339

dilbertdonald@yahoo.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: June 16, 2021

