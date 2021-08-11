Notice to Creditors: Estate of Virginia Fleischman 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Virginia Fleischman
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Virginia Fleischman, late of Shelburne.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 07/27/2021
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ William T. Haskins
Executor/Administrator: William T. Haskins, Executor Adam Bartsch, Esq., PO Box 928, Shelburne, VT 05482 207-749-5737
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: August 11, 2021
Name of Probate Court: Superior Court, Chittenden Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main St, PO Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402
