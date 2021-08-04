Notice to Creditors: Estate of Leo Laberge 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Leo Laberge
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Leo Laberge, late of Charlotte.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 5/18/21
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/
Executor/Administrator: Donald Laberge, 4532 Greenbush Road, Charlotte, VT 05445
802-578-9983
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 8/4/21
Name of Probate Court: Chittendend Probate Court
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main St, Burlington, VT 05401
