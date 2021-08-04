 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Leo Laberge | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 04, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Leo Laberge 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-02661


In re ESTATE of Leo Laberge

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Leo Laberge, late of Charlotte.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: 5/18/21

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/

Executor/Administrator: Donald Laberge, 4532 Greenbush Road, Charlotte, VT 05445

802-578-9983

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: 8/4/21

Name of Probate Court: Chittendend Probate Court

Address of Probate Court: 175 Main St, Burlington, VT 05401

