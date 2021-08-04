 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Donald Lizzul | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 04, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Donald Lizzul 

STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION Chittenden Unit Docket no. 21-PR-02854


In re Estate of DONALD LIZZUL

Notice to Creditors

To the Creditors of DONALD LIZZUL, late of Shelburne, Vermont I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice.

The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Probate Court. The claim may be forever barred if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated at South Burlington, Vermont, this day of July, 2021.

Ailsa Chastenay, Executor C/o Norman R. Blais, Esq.

1233 Shelburne Road, Suite C-4

South Burlington, Vermont 05402

(802) 865-0095

normblaislaw@gmail.com

NAME OF PUBLICATION: Seven Days

Publication Date: 8/4/2021

Name of Probate Court: Chittenden Unit of the Probate Division, Vermont Superior Court

Address of Probate Court: P.O. Box 511, Burlington, Vermont 05402

