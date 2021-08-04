Notice to Creditors: Estate of Donald Lizzul 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re Estate of DONALD LIZZUL
Notice to Creditors
To the Creditors of DONALD LIZZUL, late of Shelburne, Vermont I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice.
The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Probate Court. The claim may be forever barred if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated at South Burlington, Vermont, this day of July, 2021.
Ailsa Chastenay, Executor C/o Norman R. Blais, Esq.
1233 Shelburne Road, Suite C-4
South Burlington, Vermont 05402
(802) 865-0095
NAME OF PUBLICATION: Seven Days
Publication Date: 8/4/2021
Name of Probate Court: Chittenden Unit of the Probate Division, Vermont Superior Court
Address of Probate Court: P.O. Box 511, Burlington, Vermont 05402
