September 01, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Charlotte Vincent 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-03168


In re ESTATE of Charlotte Vincent

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Charlotte Vincent, late of Westford, Vermont.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: 8/26/2021

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Andrew H. Montroll, Esq.

Executor/Administrator: PO Box 1045, Burlington, VT 05402-1045

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: September 1, 2021

Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Probate Division

Address of Probate Court: 175 Main St, Burlington, VT 05401

