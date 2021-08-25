 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Arlene R. Woods | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 25, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Arlene R. Woods 

STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION CHITTENDEN UNIT Docket No. 21-PR-03231


IN RE: ESTATE OF ARLENE R. WOODS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of Arlene R. Woods late of Burlington, Vermont: I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented as described within the four (4) month period.

Dated: 8/20/21

/s/ Linda S. Dion

Executor/Administrator: Linda S. Dion

Address: 35 Linden Terrace

Burlington, VT 05401

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: 8/25/21

Address of Court: Chittenden Unit, Probate Court

175 Main Street

P.O. Box 511

Burlington, VT 05402

