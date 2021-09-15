Notice to Creditors: Patricia C. Philiips 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Patricia C. Phillips
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of Patricia C. Phillips late of Stamford, Connecticut.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Date:
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Robert M. Phillips
Executor/Administrator: Robert M. Phillips, c/o Brian P. Creech, Esq., P.O. Box 445, Burlington, VT 05402 802-863-9603 bcreech@dkzlegal.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days, P.O. Box 1164, Burlington, VT 05402-1164
Publication Date: September 15, 2021
Address of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court Probate Division, Chittenden Unit, 175 Main Street, P.O. Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402
