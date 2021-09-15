 Notice to Creditors: Patricia C. Philiips | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

September 15, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Patricia C. Philiips 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-03257


In re ESTATE of Patricia C. Phillips

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of Patricia C. Phillips late of Stamford, Connecticut.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Date:

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Robert M. Phillips

Executor/Administrator: Robert M. Phillips, c/o Brian P. Creech, Esq., P.O. Box 445, Burlington, VT 05402 802-863-9603 bcreech@dkzlegal.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days, P.O. Box 1164, Burlington, VT 05402-1164

Publication Date: September 15, 2021

Address of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court Probate Division, Chittenden Unit, 175 Main Street, P.O. Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation