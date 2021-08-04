Notice to Creditors: Estate of Eric C. Davis 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Eric C. Davis
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Eric C. Davis, late of Burlington, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 6/4/21
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ D. Dahline
Executor/Adminstrator: Danielle Dahline, 20A Conger Ave., Burlington, VT 05401 802-595-9011 danielle.dahline@gmail.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: August 4, 2021
Name of Probate Court: State of Vermont - Chittenden Unit - Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: PO Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402
find, follow, fan us: