STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION Chittenden Unit Docket No. 21-PR-03312 

In re: THE ESTATE OF CHERYL A. MCDONOUGH
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To The Creditors of: Cheryl A. McDonough, late of Burlington, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: July 22, 2021
Signed: /s/ Charles D. McDonough, Jr., Executor
Address: c/o McNeil, Leddy & Sheahan, Esqs.
271 South Union Street Burlington, VT 05408
Phone: (802) 863-4531
Email: mmcneil@mcneilvt.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Date of Publication: July 28, August 4 and August 11, 2021
Address of Court:
Vermont Superior Court
Probate Division
175 Main Street
P.O. Box 511
Burlington, VT 05402
