 STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION Chittenden Unit Docket No. 21-PR-03312

July 28, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION Chittenden Unit Docket No. 21-PR-03312 

In re: THE ESTATE OF CHERYL A. MCDONOUGH

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To The Creditors of: Cheryl A. McDonough, late of Burlington, Vermont.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: July 22, 2021

Signed: /s/ Charles D. McDonough, Jr., Executor

Address: c/o McNeil, Leddy & Sheahan, Esqs.

271 South Union Street Burlington, VT 05408

Phone: (802) 863-4531

Email: mmcneil@mcneilvt.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Date of Publication: July 28, August 4 and August 11, 2021

Address of Court:

Vermont Superior Court

Probate Division

175 Main Street

P.O. Box 511

Burlington, VT 05402

