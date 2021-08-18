STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION-CHITTENDEN UNIT DOCKET NO. 21-PR-03530 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the Creditors of: JENNIFER KOCHMAN, late of South Burlington, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Date: August 15, 2021
Signature of Fiduciary: /S/ Frank L. Kochman, Executor
Frank L. Kochman, Executor
Estate of Jennifer Kochman
F.L. KOCHMAN, INC.
P.O. Box 8084
Burlington, VT 05402-8084
Telephone: (802) 863-2640
Email: frank@kochmanlaw.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 8/18/21
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court Chittenden Unit Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401
find, follow, fan us: