August 18, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION-CHITTENDEN UNIT DOCKET NO. 21-PR-03530 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the Creditors of: JENNIFER KOCHMAN, late of South Burlington, Vermont.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Date: August 15, 2021

Signature of Fiduciary: /S/ Frank L. Kochman, Executor

Frank L. Kochman, Executor

Estate of Jennifer Kochman

F.L. KOCHMAN, INC.

P.O. Box 8084

Burlington, VT 05402-8084

Telephone: (802) 863-2640

Email: frank@kochmanlaw.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: 8/18/21

Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court Chittenden Unit Probate Division

Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401

