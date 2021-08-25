Notice to Creditors: Estate of William Brooks 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of William Brooks
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of the estate of William Brooks, late of Burlington, Vermont.
I have been appointed to adminster this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented as described above within the four (4) month period.
Dated: August 20, 2021
Signed: /s/ Joseph P. Brooks
Print name: Joseph P. Brooks
20 Doris Drive
Milton, Vermont 05468
802-734-0395
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: August 25, 2021
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit, Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street - PO Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402-0511
find, follow, fan us: