 Notice to Creditors: Estate of William Brooks | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

August 25, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of William Brooks 

STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-03617

In re ESTATE of William Brooks

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of the estate of William Brooks, late of Burlington, Vermont.

I have been appointed to adminster this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented as described above within the four (4) month period.

Dated: August 20, 2021

Signed: /s/ Joseph P. Brooks

Print name: Joseph P. Brooks

20 Doris Drive

Milton, Vermont 05468

802-734-0395

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: August 25, 2021

Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit, Probate Division

Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street - PO Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402-0511

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation