Notice to Creditors: Estate of Martha Andreas 

In re ESTATE of Martha Andreas
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Martha Andreas, late of Colchester.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Francis Andreas
Executor/Administrator: Francis Andreas, 29 Thayer Bay Cir, Colchester, VT 05446 (802) 495-5754 frankyandreas@gmail.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: August 11, 2021
Name of Probate Court: Chittenden Probate Court
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main St, Burlington, VT 05401
