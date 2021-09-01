Notice to Creditors: Estate of Martha Illick 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Martha Illick late of Charlotte, Vermont
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of the Estate of Martha Illick late of Charlotte, Vermont.
John R. Illick has been appointed as Executor to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Date: August 30, 2021
Signed: /s/ John H. Draper, IV, Esq.
Print Name: John H. Draper, IV, Esq.
Attorney for John R. Illick
Executor for the Estate of Martha Illick
Address: Paul Frank + Collins P.C.
One Church Street, P.O. Box 1307
Burlington, VT 05402-1307
Telephone: (802) 658-2311
Name of Publication: Seven Days, P.O. Box 1164, Burlington, VT 05402-1164
Publication Date: September 1, 2021
Address of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court Probate Division, Chittenden Unit, 175 Main Street, P.O. Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402
