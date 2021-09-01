 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Martha Illick | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

September 01, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Martha Illick 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-03924


In re ESTATE of Martha Illick late of Charlotte, Vermont

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of the Estate of Martha Illick late of Charlotte, Vermont.

John R. Illick has been appointed as Executor to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Date: August 30, 2021

Signed: /s/ John H. Draper, IV, Esq.

Print Name: John H. Draper, IV, Esq.

Attorney for John R. Illick

Executor for the Estate of Martha Illick

Address: Paul Frank + Collins P.C.

One Church Street, P.O. Box 1307

Burlington, VT 05402-1307

Telephone: (802) 658-2311

Name of Publication: Seven Days, P.O. Box 1164, Burlington, VT 05402-1164

Publication Date: September 1, 2021

Address of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court Probate Division, Chittenden Unit, 175 Main Street, P.O. Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation