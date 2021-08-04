Notice to Creditors: Estate of Charles Erdelyi 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Charles Erdelyi
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the Creditors of: Charles Erdelyi late of Williston
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: July 28, 2021
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Launa L. Slater
Executor/Administrator: Elizabeth Marcus
c/o Launa L. Slater, Jarrett & Luitjens, PLC 1795 Williston Rd., Suite 125, South Burlington, VT 05403
(802) 864-5951
Email: launa@vtelaw.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: August 4, 2021
Name of Probate Court: Chittenden Probate Court
Address of Probate Court: P.O. Box 511
Burlington, VT 05402-0511
