August 04, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Charles Erdelyi 

STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-03941


In re ESTATE of Charles Erdelyi

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the Creditors of: Charles Erdelyi late of Williston

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: July 28, 2021

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Launa L. Slater

Executor/Administrator: Elizabeth Marcus

c/o Launa L. Slater, Jarrett & Luitjens, PLC 1795 Williston Rd., Suite 125, South Burlington, VT 05403

(802) 864-5951

Email: launa@vtelaw.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: August 4, 2021

Name of Probate Court: Chittenden Probate Court

Address of Probate Court: P.O. Box 511

Burlington, VT 05402-0511

