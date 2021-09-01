Notice to Creditors: Estate of David Lloyd 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of David Lloyd late of South Burlington, Vermont
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of the Estate of David Lloyd late of South Burlington, Vermont.
Robert G. Lloyd has been appointed as Administrator to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Date: August 27, 2021
Signed: /s/ John H. Draper, IV, Esq.
Print Name: John H. Draper, IV, Esq.
Attorney for Robert G. Lloyd
Administrator for the Estate of David Lloyd
Address: Paul Frank + Collins P.C.
One Church Street, P.O. Box 1307
Burlington, VT 05402-1307
Telephone: (802) 658-2311
Name of Publication: Seven Days, P.O. Box 1164, Burlington, VT 05402-1164
Publication Date: September 1, 2021
Address of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court Probate Division, Chittenden Unit, 175 Main Street, P.O. Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402
