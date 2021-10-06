Notice to Creditors: Estate of Martin J. Morrissey 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Estate of Martin J. Morrissey
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of Martin J. Morrissey, late of Colchester.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Date: 9/27/21
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ William E. Drislane, Esq.
Executor/Administrator: William E. Drislane, Esq., PO Box 1080, Williston, VT 05495 bill@drislanelaw.com 802-860-7266
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 10/06/21
Chittenden Probate Court
PO Box 511
Burlington, VT 05402-0511
