Notice to Creditors: Estate of Joseph Chouinard Jr. 

In re ESTATE of Joseph Chouinard Jr.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of Joseph Chouinard Jr., late of Essex.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Date: 10/13/21
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Michael E. Chouinard
Executor/Administrator: Michael E. Chouinard, 29 Morgan Rd., Jericho, Vermont 05465 802-338-5230 mike.chnrd@gmail.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 10/20/21
Chittenden Probate Court
P.O. Box 511
Burlington, Vermont 05402
