 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Lisa J. Wulfson | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

November 17, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Lisa J. Wulfson 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-04238


In re ESTATE of Lisa J. Wulfson

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of Lisa J. Wulfson, late of Williston.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Date: 11/8/21

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Jessica Pinnell

Executor/Administrator: Jessica Pinnell, c/o Jarrett & Luitjens, 1795 Williston Rd., Suite 125, S. Burlington, VT 05403 802-864-5951 glenn@vtelaw.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 11/17/21

Name of Probate Court: Chittenden Unit, Probate Division
P.O. Box 511
Burlington, Vermont 05402

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation