Notice to Creditors: Estate of Lisa J. Wulfson 

In re ESTATE of Lisa J. Wulfson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of Lisa J. Wulfson, late of Williston.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Date: 11/8/21
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Jessica Pinnell
Executor/Administrator: Jessica Pinnell, c/o Jarrett & Luitjens, 1795 Williston Rd., Suite 125, S. Burlington, VT 05403 802-864-5951 glenn@vtelaw.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 11/17/21
Name of Probate Court: Chittenden Unit, Probate Division
P.O. Box 511
Burlington, Vermont 05402
