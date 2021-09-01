 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Georgette Thabault | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

September 01, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Georgette Thabault 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-04576


In re ESTATE of Georgette Thabault

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Georgette Thabault, late of Essex.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: August 27, 2021

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Launa Slater

Executor/Administrator: Patrice Thabault, c/o Launa L. Slater, Wiener & Slater, PLLC

110 Main Street, Suite 4F

Burlington, VT 05401

(802) 863-1836

launa@wsvtlaw.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: September 1, 2021

Name of Probate Court: Chittenden Probate Court

Address of Probate Court: P.O. Box 511 Burlington, VT 05402-0511

