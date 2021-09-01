Notice to Creditors: Estate of Georgette Thabault 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Georgette Thabault
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Georgette Thabault, late of Essex.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: August 27, 2021
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Launa Slater
Executor/Administrator: Patrice Thabault, c/o Launa L. Slater, Wiener & Slater, PLLC
110 Main Street, Suite 4F
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 863-1836
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: September 1, 2021
Name of Probate Court: Chittenden Probate Court
Address of Probate Court: P.O. Box 511 Burlington, VT 05402-0511
