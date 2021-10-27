 State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-04582 | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

October 27, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-04582 

In re ESTATE of Antoinette Arms

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of Antoinette Arms, late of Burlington, Vermont.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Date: 10/20/2021

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ David Arms, Jr.

Executor/Administrator: David Arms, Jr., Glenn Jarrett, Esq.; Jarrett & Luitjens, PLC, South Burlington, VT 802-864-5951 Glenn@vtelaw.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: 10/27/21

Chittenden Probate Court

P.O. Box 511

Burlington, Vermont 05402

