State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-04582 

In re ESTATE of Antoinette Arms
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of Antoinette Arms, late of Burlington, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Date: 10/20/2021
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ David Arms, Jr.
Executor/Administrator: David Arms, Jr., Glenn Jarrett, Esq.; Jarrett & Luitjens, PLC, South Burlington, VT 802-864-5951 Glenn@vtelaw.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 10/27/21
Chittenden Probate Court
P.O. Box 511
Burlington, Vermont 05402
