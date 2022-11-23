State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-04754 In re Estate of Anita Gardner 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published November 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Anita Gardner, late of Georgia,, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 11/17/22
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Andrew H. Montroll, Esq.
Executor/Administrator: Andrew H. Montroll, Esq. PO BOX 1045 Burlington, VT 05402-1045 802-540-0250 amontroll@mblawoffice.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: November 23, 2022
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main St, Burlington VT 05401
