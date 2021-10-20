 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Dimitri Boytchev | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

October 20, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Dimitri Boytchev 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-04757


In re ESTATE of Dimitri Boytchev

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of Dimitri Boytchev, late of Colchester, Vermont.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Date: October 11, 2021

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Faith Abair

Executor/Administrator: Faith Abair, Admin., c/o Corey F. Wood, Esq., 34 Pearl Street, Essex Jct., VT 05452 802-879-6304 cwood@bpflegal.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 10/20/21

Vermont Superior Court, Probate Division, Chittenden Unit
175 Main Street
Burlington, Vermont 05401

