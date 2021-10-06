Notice to Creditors: Estate of Ilene Parker 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-04184
In re ESTATE of Ilene Parker
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of Ilene Parker, late of Williston, VT.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Date: Friday, October 1, 2021
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Douglas Parker
Executor/Administrator: Douglas Parker, 403 Willow Brook Lane, St George, Vermont 05495 douglascparker@gmail.com 802-233-6328
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 10/06/21
Chittenden Probate Court
PO Box 511
Burlington, VT 05402-0511
